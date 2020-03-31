Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Leaders and students at Dallas High School decided to move forward with an American Red Cross blood drive scheduled for Monday, opening it to the public to combat a shortage of blood donations due to coronavirus.
DHS National Honor Society Vice president Ryan Jones said the drives, which are scheduled throughout the year, typically take donations from school staff and students only. Monday’s drive will be the exception.
“This outbreak was definitely not something we expected,” Jones said. “Administration decided to go forward with the drive and open it to the public in light of the severe need from the Red Cross at this time.”
The blood drive will be from 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. in the auxiliary gym at DHS, 1250 SE Holman Ave., Dallas.
“Even though schools are shut down and we have the governor’s executive order to stay home, the Red Cross is an essential organization that is still able to operate, and individuals participating in the blood drive, either as donors or volunteers, can still do so,” said DHS principal Steve Spencer. “In communicating with (interim superintendent) Andy Bellando, we felt that we need to continue to support this event as a school district.”
Spencer said holding blood drives during the COVID-19 outbreak could help prevent shortages.
Independence Police Department Sgt. Justin Hedlund gave blood at Ash Creek Park Community Center on March 30.
“Rolling up your sleeve to give life-saving blood is a personal gift of life to someone I will never meet, someone who will never know it was me,” Hedlund said. “Blood donors have touched the lives of people I know and care about, even when I wasn’t aware of it.”
The Red Cross will organize the drive, and are prepared to follow social distancing guidelines, Jones said. Student volunteers, who help with set up and take down or assist donors, will work under Red Cross guidance.
“They are prepared for this scenario, or else they would not have reached out to us about continuing with the drive,” Jones said. “Student volunteers are only there to assist the professionals and make things run smoothly. Social distancing will be enforced where it can; it would be tough for them to put a needle in you if they had to stay 6 feet away.”
Jones said they would like as many donors as possible, unless you are feeling sick. He said in that circumstance, stay home and schedule a donation when you feel better.
“Anybody 17 or older can sign up or drop-in,” Jones said. “It is very important that people planning on donating eat iron rich foods and drink lots of water for at least three days leading up to and on the day of the drive, and make sure to eat something before coming that morning.
To schedule your donation, go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=DallasHS. You may also drop in during the blood drive hours, 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
