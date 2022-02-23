Itemizer-Observer
After an extensive three-year search, the Dallas School Board unanimously selected Feb. 14 to hire from within, and selected Dallas High School principal Steve Spencer as its new superintendent. Spencer officially replaces interim Superintendent Andy Bellando on July 1.
Spencer came to the Dallas School District in 1999 after starting the first two years of his career in education as a science teacher in the Gaston School District. Spencer taught science at Dallas High School until 2003 when he became the Dean of Students for one year.
Then, in 2004, Spencer became assistant vice principal at LaCreole Middle School and advanced to principal in 2006.
Spencer returned to Dallas High School in 2001 as its new principal, where he served for the last 11 years, bringing his total service to DSD to 23 years.
“Steve brings a strong background in leadership, professional development, program implementation and development, community born and community work, office leadership and a reputation for thoughtful and collaborative leadership,” said board chair Michael Bollman.
“At this time, I am very happy to welcome Steve Spencer as our new superintendent, starting this summer, July 1,” Bollman added. “I’m really looking forward to a new chapter in your career, caring for Dallas School District and our community and our students and staff. I’m very excited for the future here.”
When asked if any other board members had comment, Mott Posey quipped, “He didn’t run for the door. That’s a good sign.”
Spencer then addressed the board of directors, sharing his appreciation in their selection and admitted he hadn’t realized he had been with the district for 23 years. He also admitted he hadn’t prepared anything to say before the board and hoped inspiration struck as he sat before them.
“I’ve had some experiences in some staff meetings where we’ve taken some really big steps and tackled some really big challenges,” Spencer said. “I know the teacher well who shared ‘we are together smarter than just one of us.’ And I believe that wholeheartedly. So, this is an opportunity to get to work with everybody within the district and within the community and community leaders.
“I’m really grateful for the staff I’ve worked with. They’re truly amazing. The opportunity to be sitting here is only possible for the great work those individuals did,” he added.
