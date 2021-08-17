Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS -- Willow Branch Horse Haven & Refuge owner and operator Paula Vincent has been running her rescue for about three years as a nonprofit.

But she’s been saving animals for as long as she can remember.

“It’s just something you are born with, I think. I remember being a little kid, and I found a dead bird and brought it to my mom, saying, ‘Wake it up! Wake it up!’”

The first and only time she had a police officer at her door looking for her had to do with her not-quite-legal methods of rescuing dogs.

At the time she lived in Alaska, which was still a wild place to live when Vincent was a child Her mom bought her a car when she was 12 years old. Vincent used the car to track the town dog catcher and pick up the strays before he could get them.

“The cops showed up at my door. My mother was mortified,” Vincent recalled, laughing. “Then later on I got to be friends with someone that worked at the dog pound, and if there was a healthy, really nice dog they were putting to sleep, he would call me up and mark the dog euthanized. I would grab it at the back door and take it home. I tried to find them homes back then.”

Now Vincent has 25 acres for her rescues, which include donkeys and cattle in addition to horses. They come from owners who can no longer care for them, kill pens, and even garage sales in the case of two of the horses roaming the fields at Willow Branch.

“(My husband) said he can’t even let me go to a garage sale,” Vincent said.

While at a garage sale, Vincent’s daughter spotted two horses in the backyard and asked about them. Their owner was moving and they were headed to auction.

“They were not trained. They were going to the meat man,” Vincent said. “She said you want them, and I said yeah. So they are here.”

The rescue has all the animals examined by a vet, seen by a farrier and evaluated by a trainer to see if they can be trained and re-homed.

“If they can be rehomed, I’m all for it,” Vincent said. “I would love to not need to do this, but there is a huge need for it. These horses are being dumped on highways. It’s just horrible.”

Some animals stay at the rescue for the rest of their lives, and that is fine with Vincent.

“I can’t look them in the eye and not want to help them,” she said.

Vincent also operates a wedding venue on her property that helps support the rescue, but with COVID restricting events in 2020, it’s the rescue that needs a little help.

This Saturday, Willow Branch is hosting a benefit concert and dinner to help feed and care for the animals. Vincent is hoping to pull in 75 people for the show and dinner, catered by Olive Garden. The event will include an auction of gift baskets.

Vincent hopes the proceeds will feed the animals through the winter.

Taking in a horse and getting them healthy enough to be adopted costs about $4,000 to $6,000. Vincent charges a $125 rehoming fee.

She’s very picky about who adopts the animals in her care, and has placed eight with new homes.

“It’s got to be the right home, otherwise they are better off here,” she said. “I’ve got so much invested in them in time and emotion.”

Willow Branch also needs help in other ways, including recruiting more volunteers.

“I have a great volunteer coordinator and she seems to be able to go through the people that call and make sure that they are truly people who want to spent time on the horses and work on the horses being better and them getting a better life.”

With life somewhat returning to normal, at least for now, Vincent has been able to resume training activity and getting horses ready for

their forever homes.

“I’ve got quite a few horses that would be really good horses, but with COVID, we had to pull them all back from the trainer that year because we didn’t have the funds,” she said. “Now we are starting the training again.”

You can help Willow Branch Benefit

What: Concert with Greg Tackett and Mojestyx and catered dinner

When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: 12455 Myers Road, Dallas

Tickets: $25 at www.eventbrite.