A new home being built at 1806 Blueberry St. in Dallas will now have a construction excise tax of $1.56 per square foot approved by the Dallas School District.  

Come Sept. 1, any new construction or residential additions will be imposed with an excise tax to help augment the budget coffers at the Dallas School District.

The school board voted 4-1 Aug. 14 to adopt the staff recommendation of a tiered implementation of a construction excise tax. Tami Montague, district finance officer, explained the originating Senate Bill (ORS 320.170) required revenues to be used for capital improvement or repayment of capital improvement debt. The tax is levied based on a rate per square foot of new construction. The rate is indexed and a maximum rate is published each year by the Oregon Department of Revenue. The current maximum rates are:

