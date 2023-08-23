Come Sept. 1, any new construction or residential additions will be imposed with an excise tax to help augment the budget coffers at the Dallas School District.
The school board voted 4-1 Aug. 14 to adopt the staff recommendation of a tiered implementation of a construction excise tax. Tami Montague, district finance officer, explained the originating Senate Bill (ORS 320.170) required revenues to be used for capital improvement or repayment of capital improvement debt. The tax is levied based on a rate per square foot of new construction. The rate is indexed and a maximum rate is published each year by the Oregon Department of Revenue. The current maximum rates are:
- Residential: $1.56 per square foot
- Non residential maximum: $39,100
The recommendation came back to the school board to impose one-third the maximum rate for fiscal year 2023-24, one-half the maximum rate in 2024-25 and the full rate in 2025-26.
The proposed rate at 1/3 the maximum for 2023-24 would then be:
- Residential:$.52 per square foot
- Non-residential: , $.26 per square foot
- Non-residential maximum: $13,033
New board member Ed Dressel was the only nay vote. He and fellow newcomer Zach Steele had not been elected to the school board yet before the vote approving the construction excise tax. Dressel said he was not in favor of the excise tax as a member of the school committee.
“It’s an additional cost to new construction that goes on top of loans with long term interest on it,” he said. “It’s hard on the new buyers.”
Steele indicated he, too, was initially against the excise tax.
“It talked with (Superintendent Steve Spencer) and several contractors. They were asking us to implement it slowly because the decision to implement has already been made,” Steele said. “We need to be cognizant of the inflation, what’s going on in the world, costs that are already bearing on a contractor. I think the 1/3 implementation is as fair as it’s going to get. Because the previous board already passed it through. And this is the best compromise in my opinion.”
When asked about when it would be implemented, Spencer said right away, Sept. 1.
“I had a meeting last week with the city manager (Brian Latta) and laid this out as a potential timeline. He didn’t express any concerns with that timeline,” Spencer said.
The school board voted June 12 to approve pursuing the construction excise tax, after much input from the community, for and against, They chose at the time to allow more input from the Citizen Oversight Committee and staff before imposing a specific rate.
Board Chair Ken Woods sought clarification that “just because the board is authorizing a 1/3 rate now doesn’t mean it’s automatically 1/2 next year.”
Montague confirmed the board has to re-authorize any rate hikes each school year.
“The state is probably going to raise the rate anyway and we can keep the dollar 1/3 then 1/2 rates,” board member Lu Ann Meyer said. “We talk about Central (School District). This comes in every July and they say we’re going with the new rate. It’s part of their agenda every July.”
Montague added that some districts wait to adjust their rates then they go back and catch it up.
“We can adjust the rates going forward. (But) tt has to be an annual conversation,” Montague said.
