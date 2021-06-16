Itemizer-Observer report

POLK COUNTY — Two Polk County residents were killed in separate traffic accidents on June 9.

At approximately 3:55 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 20 near mile post 152 in Harney County.

The preliminary OSP investigation revealed a Subaru Forester, operated by Lillie Gray, 66, of Dallas, was westbound when it moved into the eastbound lane to pass two motorcycles and collided with a eastbound Dodge van, operated by Rollie Brubaker, 64, of Oceanside, California.

Gray sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Brubaker and passenger, Maria Brubaker, 56, of Oceanside, were transported to Harney District Hospital.

One of the motorcyclists, Neil Postal, 22, of Burns, was unable to avoid the crash and was transported to Harney District Hospital.

A fourth vehicle sustained minor damage when it drove off the road and struck a highway sign to avoid the crash.

OSP was assisted by the Harney County Sheriff’s Office, Burns Fire Department, Harney District Ambulance and ODOT.

In a separate incident June 9, at approximately 11:45 a.m., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 51 near mile post 3.

Their preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Trax, operated by Richard Davis, 74, of Independence, was southbound when it left the roadway and rolled.

Davis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Fire and Medics and ODOT.