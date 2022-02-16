The Dallas Public Library is now fine free. No more overdue fines. This became effective on Jan. 4, after approval by the Dallas City Council and the Dallas Public Library Board. Library officials said the library and city council are always looking for ways to make their services easier to access and to remove barriers that stand in the way of that effort. The fine structure raised very little revenue but did have a negative impact on library use by young families, older citizens and others with limited income.
This does not mean patrons can keep a book or other item as long as they want. Standard due dates still apply (Please remember that others may be waiting for an item to be returned.) Automatic renewals will still be in effect for items that are not new or on hold for someone else.
Lost and damaged charges will still be applied. If an item is overdue for 21 days, it will be considered lost and a replacement cost will be charged to your account. Additionally, if an item is damaged or a part is missing from an item when it is returned, you may still be charged for the item. In addition, both lost and damaged items have a $5 processing charge added.
Cultural passes will still incur late charges.
To learn more, contact the library at (503) 623-2633 or dalref@ccrls.org.
