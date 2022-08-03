The Dallas Public Library and Uptown Music of Keizer present a learn to play Ukulele workshop Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Participants can learn basic techniques and play a song guided by an expert from Uptown Music. Bring your ukulele for this hands-on learn to play night at the library. Don’t own a ukulele? No problem! Uptown Music is bringing enough for the whole class.
After the event you might want to check-out one of the library’s guitars or ukuleles in order to practice at home.
This free event is open to everyone ages 8 and up. Children under 12 need to have adult supervision.
Sign-ups are required and can be made at the library. For more information, contact the Dallas Public Library at (503) 623-2633 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
