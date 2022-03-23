Author Philip Margolin, known for his legal/crime thrillers, will be speaking at the Dallas Public Library March 24 at 7 p.m.
Margolin has written more than 25 novels, many of them New York Times bestsellers. His newest book, “The Darkest Place: A Robin Lockwood Novel” was released on March 8. Margolin’s Robin Lockwood crime novels follow a young female attorney and amateur sleuth seeking justice in the courts of law.
Some of his other books include “Vanishing Acts,” “Ties That Bind,” “Woman With a Gun” and “Worthy Brown’s Daughter.” Each of his novels displays a unique and compelling insider’s view of criminal behavior.
In addition to being a novelist, Margolin was a long-time criminal defense attorney with decades of trial experience, including a large number of capital cases. He is a winner of the Distinguished Northwest Writer Award and lives in Portland.
This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Dallas Library and the Polk County Cultural Coalition. Copies of his newest book will be available for purchase and signing by the author.
For more information, contact the Dallas Public Library at (503) 623-2633 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
