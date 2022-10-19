The Dallas Public Library presents Teen Interactive Movie night showing of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Get your ‘aargh’ on and join in. This movie is a swashbuckling tale of a super cool pirate, a kidnapping, a major curse and an epic rescue. Play along with the movie, make some noise and eat snacks. Dressing like a pirate is optional but encouraged.
