The Dallas Public Library presents a Teen/Tween Interactive Movie May 20 at 5:30 p.m. This movie is about a search for some lost treasure and staff will be having some fun playing along with the movie, making some noise and serving some snacks. Ages 10-17 are welcome to come to this fun event.
The Dallas Public Library also presents STEAM night for kids on May 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. There will be several activity kits to explore such as circuits, magnets, mechanical engineering, chain-reactions, 3-D animal puzzles, robots and more. Come play and learn with staff.
For more information, call the library at (503) 623-2633.
