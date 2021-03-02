Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — The Dallas Public Library is open to the public with limited services and COVID-19 measures in place.

The new hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please note that the entrance has changed: the library will be accessible from the parking lot back doors on Jefferson Street.

The doors on Main Street will not be open for entering the library.

Before entering the library place returned books in one of the outside book-drops: the indoor book-drop is closed.

The safety of library patrons and staff is of the highest importance. Everyone entering the library must wear a mask at all times. You can request a disposable mask from staff if you forget yours. If you are ill in any way,(sniffles, cold, even bad allergies, etc.), cannot wear a mask, or don’t feel comfortable coming in then please use the curbside service.

Library activity will be limited to browsing the shelves and borrowing materials. Please limit your stay so staff can be available to everyone. Staff asks people be respectful of other patrons and maintain the required six-foot social distance.

“We have very limited space but this will work if everyone thinks of others at all times,” a library news release read.

There are no internet computers, printing-services, children’s toys, or seating available in the library.

Children 12 and under must stay with an adult at all times.

The library still offers curbside holds service for those who do not wish to enter the library Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow the library on Facebook at facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon and check the website at www.ci.dallas.or.us/102/Library for updates and changes.

Libraries in Monmouth and Independence are still limited to curb side service.