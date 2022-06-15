SpaceX

Dallas resident and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Donn Anderson presents another Dallas Public Library Astronomy and Space Exploration Series June 18 at 2 p.m. This in-person event “8 Ways SpaceX Transformed Space Flight” celebrates SpaceX’s 20th Anniversary in 2022. This amazing startup company has literally changed almost everything about how we launch into space. Come and find out eight ways SpaceX has totally transformed space flight. Anderson is a docent at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. His presentations are always fun and informative. This free event is for space enthusiasts of all ages, and those who like science in general. For more information, call (503) 623-2633. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Dallas Library.

