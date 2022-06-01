The City of Dallas is accepting applications for a Teen Summer Reading Intern position at the Dallas Library.
Under the supervision of staff, this position is responsible for assisting with a variety of duties pertaining to the Summer Reading Program as well as basic library tasks.
Applicants must be 16-18 years old as of Aug. 31.
To apply and for more information, go to https://bit.ly/3GoRRyZ.
