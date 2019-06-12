DALLAS — Thomas Aquinas Blount, 63, is charged with 19 theft- and identity theft-related crimes that are alleged to have occurred between 2010 and 2012.

On April 26, 2019, Blount pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of identity theft, five counts of first-degree theft, aggravated identity theft and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

The alleged victim is related to Blount.

A secret indictment was filed in the Polk County Circuit Court on March 12, 2015, according to court documents.

Clark County, Nevada, court records show Blount was arrested in March of 2019 on a warrant from another state. The circumstances and location of the arrest are unknown.

The Itemizer-Observer filed a records request with the Las Vegas Justice Court on June 6.

Blount was booked in Polk County Jail on April 25, was arraigned in Polk County Circuit Court on April 26 and was released on bail.

He appeared in court on May 16. Judge Monte Campbell said Blount could travel for work within the United States, but must surrender his passport to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 21.

A three-week jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2020.