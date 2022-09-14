David Leroy Miles, 35, has been found guilty by a Polk County jury of attempted assault of a public safety officer, escape in the second degree, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, and attempting to elude a police officer. After a two-day trial, Circuit Judge Norm Hill sentenced Miles to a total of 68 months in prison and one year of post-prison supervision.
According to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office, Hill agreed with the state’s argument that the defendant’s conduct was especially aggravated and merited a lengthier sentence than typical under Oregon statutes.
