DALLAS — A Dallas man died Thursday night after a rollover crash on Perrydale Road. A passenger had non-life threatening injuries.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the call at 11:40 p.m. on July 2 for a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 1500 block of Perrydale Road in Dallas.

A caller told dispatch a person was in the vehicle and that the vehicle was on fire.

PCSO, with assistance by citizens on scene, extricated the passenger, due to the engine compartment being on fire.

Azaiah Stephenson, 24, of Dallas, had been ejected during the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, PCSO said in a news release.

The male passenger, Philip Vigil, 31, of Dallas, was transported to Salem Hospital, where he was being treated for suspected non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was shut down for about 6 hours, opening back up just shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday, July 3.

PCSO said the investigation is ongoing; however, it was apparent Stephensen had been traveling northbound on Perrydale Road, when he left the roadway, for unknown reasons, ending up in the opposite ditch, the news release states.

Stephenson then struck a culvert and tore the driver's side of his vehicle open, causing him to be ejected. Due to the extensive damage to the vehicle, it appears speed was a contributing factor.

Polk County Sheriff's Office notified next of kin.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the SW Polk Fire District, Dallas EMS, Dallas Police, Polk County Medical Examiner's Office and the Polk County District Attorney's Office.