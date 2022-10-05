A Dallas man is in Polk County Jail Wednesday, Oct. 5 facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder stemming from an early morning traffic stop.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:17 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in Rickreall. The driver, Brandon Pruett, 30, of Dallas, instead fled in his 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche toward the city of Dallas.
After entering city limits, Dallas police officers used spike strips, a controlled tire deflation device, to bring the pursued vehicle to a safe and controlled stop. The spike strips successfully deflated all four tires. The PCSO said the vehicle pursuit came to an end on West Ellendale Avenue near Douglas Street. At this point, Pruett attempted to flee from the vehicle on foot.
Deputies caught up to Pruett in a yard in the 600 block of West Ellendale Avenue. After physically taking Pruett to the ground, a struggle ensued. During the struggle, Pruett intentionally discharged a firearm directed at a deputy, according to the PCSO.
The discharged round narrowly missed striking the deputy in the head as he was attempting to take Pruett into custody. The PCSO’s investigation revealed Pruett was armed with a small semi-automatic handgun, which was later recovered at the scene.
The PCSO reported Pruett did not sustain injuries during his apprehension. Contrary to rumors spreading on social media that a deputy was shot, the PCSO clarified that a deputy only sustained a minor injury and was treated by paramedics while remaining on scene. Officials did not identify the injured deputy.
Pruett was taken into custody and lodged at the Polk County Jail on the following charges:
- Attempted Murder First Degree
- Attempted Assault First Degree
- Attempting to Assault a Public Safety Officer
- Felon in Possession of a Weapon
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Menacing
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Felony (Vehicle)
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Misdemeanor (Foot)
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Driving While Suspended Misdemeanor
“This incident came to the best possible conclusion, despite Mr. Pruett’s heinous actions, due to the professionalism of the Polk County deputies and the Dallas Police officers involved in this incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page. “The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens affected by the extended road closure for their understanding, which allowed a thorough investigation of the incident to be conducted.”
The PCSO was assisted by the Dallas Police Department, Polk County District Attorney’s Office and the Dallas City Public Works Department.
As this is an active investigation, the PCSO plans to release no further information at this time.
