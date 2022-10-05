PCSO

A Dallas man is in Polk County Jail Wednesday, Oct. 5 facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder stemming from an early morning traffic stop.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:17 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in Rickreall. The driver, Brandon Pruett, 30, of Dallas, instead fled in his 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche toward the city of Dallas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.