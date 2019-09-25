Salem — Scott Gabriel Spangler, 43, of Dallas was killed on Sept. 18 at the Goodwill in West Salem during a narcotics investigation.

Salem Police released his name Friday afternoon.

The officer-involved shooting occurred during a Polk County Interagency Narcotics Team investigation, inside the Goodwill Store on Edgewater Street NW in West Salem.

Officer Darren Buchholz, of the Dallas Police Department, was the officer involved in the shooting.

According to state protocol on deadly force response, an outside agency must take on the role of lead investigative agency. The Salem Police Department has been assigned that role.

A news release from SPD stated the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, or until the case is reviewed by the office of the Polk County District Attorney.

At 1:03 p.m. on Sept. 18, POINT was conducting a follow up on an ongoing drug investigation in the Edgewater Street area of West Salem, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The team attempted to take Spangler into custody inside the Goodwill store and a shot was fired during the arrest.

Spangler died at the scene.

The POINT investigation originated in the West Salem area, said Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton.

POINT was at the Goodwill on Wednesday for investigation of criminal delivery of a controlled substance, potentially methamphetamine, Garton said. He could not confirm if the substance was found at the scene.

Because the shooting incident is still under investigation, information about whether or not Spanger had methamphetamine has not been released.

The investigation only involved one person, Garton said, and is now closed.

The POINT team is supervised by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and consists of detectives from the sheriff’s office, the Dallas, Monmouth and Independence police departments, Oregon State Police along with prosecution support from the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.