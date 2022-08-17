Bryan Lee Beninger, 32, was sentenced Aug. 11 to serve 90 months in prison after pleading guilty to attempted first degree murder and felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence. Beninger, of Dallas, was sentenced by Circuit Judge pro tem Matthew Tracey according to Oregon’s Ballot Measure 11 minimum mandatory sentencing law, according to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office. He will not be eligible for any form of early release or sentence reduction. He will also be required to serve a three-year term of post-prison supervision upon his release. Tracey sentenced Beninger to serve 15 months in prison to run concurrently to the 90-month sentence, which was at the victim’s request.
In January 2022, Dallas police officers responded to the home of Beninger and his wife due to reports of a disturbance there. At the time Beninger also had at least one outstanding warrant for his arrest. On scene, Dallas Police Officer Victor Castillo and other officers determined that Beninger had physically assaulted his wife. While attempting to take him into custody, Beninger struck Castillo on the head with a large metal pipe wrench, injuring him.
