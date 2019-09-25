DALLAS — Dallas will move its code services specialist from the police department to the planning department.

On Sept. 16, the Dallas City Council approved a resolution for a budget transfer to move money for the position. The transfer amounts to $47,000 for salary for the remainder of the year, and $1,100 in materials and services.

Finance director Ceclia Ward said moving the position between departments didn’t change its cost.

“It’s the same because those costs that we are transferring were budgeted in the police department,” she said.

The city hired a new code specialist, Mark Lapinskas, earlier this month.

Planning director Scott Whyte introduced him to the council on Sept. 16.

“I’m very pleased to have Mark aboard,” Whyte said. “Mark has many years of working in law enforcement and security. He has a master’s degree in criminal justice and administration.”

Lapinskas previously worked in loss prevention at Macy’s and Nordstrom, and served as a police officer for cities in Alaska and Idaho. He’s served in the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Guard.

“Also, a unique thing here, Mark is a former mayor, mayor of the city of Kendrick, Idaho,” Whyte said.