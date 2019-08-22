DALLAS – The Dallas School Board will name Andy Bellando as the district’s interim superintendent for the 2019-20 school year.

Board Chairman Mike Blanchard announced the decision Thursday morning. The board will vote on Bellando’s contract at a special meeting Thursday at the district office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas, at 6 p.m.

“Andy retired this year after 31 years in the Silver Falls School District, the last nine serving as superintendent,” Blanchard wrote in the announcement. “He brings a background in agricultural education, building and central office leadership, and a reputation for thoughtful, collaborative leadership.”

Bellando’s first day on the job will be Friday, Blanchard said.

The district will begin a search for a permanent superintendent later in the school year.

“This will be a busy year for all of us, implementing the Student Success Act, staying ahead of facilities planning, and as always keeping the focus on what is best for the kids entrusted to our care,” Blanchard said. “We cannot promise that the pace will slow or the challenges will become less difficult, but we will be there with you, doing our part to support all of our staff in this transitional time.”

For more on this story, see the Aug. 28 I-O.