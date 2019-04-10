DALLAS — The Dallas City Council honored the memory of three residents on April 1 by officially naming parks after them.

Academy I park, located at the corner of Academy and Shetterly streets, is now known as Delbert Fredricks Park, named after the longtime Dallas Fire & EMS volunteer. Fredricks died in 2017 at the age of 87.

“It was decided after a 64-year volunteer career, that Mr. Fredricks was noteworthy for a park in his name,” a memo to the council noted. “The Dallas Firefighters Association, who added funds and manpower to the project, decided on a fire truck playground decorated like a Dallas Fire Truck along with their current patch. There will be a matching park sign for the park adorned with the fire patch and Delbert Fredricks Memorial Park.”

Dallas’ new pickleball courts are now officially the Bill White Pickleball Courts, recognizing White’s effort in building the courts and his volunteer service to the city. White died in January at 71.

“Mr. White was a career Pacific Power employee and helped wire and keep the snowflakes lit downtown every winter season, and was an important part of getting the pickleball courts constructed,” City Manager Greg Ellis wrote in a memo to the council.

Bob Tucker, owner of Dallas’ Mak Metals, built a sign that will hang on the fence at the courts.

Academy II park is now named John Barnard Memorial Park, after the longtime city employee and community volunteer. Barnard began working for the city at 18, and served in the water department as the city’s building inspector, as its fire chief and as the community development director.

“John Barnard was a committed and tireless volunteer for the community, including many years as a volunteer firefighter with the Dallas Fire Department, in his church, as one of the founders of James2 Kitchen, and as creator of the Karen Barnard Memorial Scholarship through Dallas Community Foundation, which he established for graduating seniors of Dallas High School, in memory and honor of his wife,” read the resolution naming the park after Barnard.

The city’s Parks Advisory Board approved the park namings on March 19.

Dedication ceremonies will be announced at a later date.