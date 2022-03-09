NORFOLK, Va. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Rachel Lusby, a native of Dallas, Oregon, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77).
Bush was commissioned in 2009 and is completing a pre-deployment work up cycle.
“Our Sailors’ hard work to return George Herbert Walker Bush to the operational fleet in 2021 was exemplary,” said Capt. Robert Aguilar, GHWB commanding officer. “They represent the best principles of service to the mission and the nation that our namesake, President George H.W. Bush, embodied.”
Lusby joined the Navy five years ago. Today, Lusby serves as a machinist’s mate (nuclear).
“I joined because I didn’t feel like going to college yet but I also didn’t want to be set back,” said Lusby. “Being on ship sounded pretty cool to me.”
Growing up in Dallas, Lusby attended Dallas Oregon High School and graduated in 2016. Today, Lusby relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Dallas to succeed in the military.
“My dad was very big on working hard to get the things you want,” said Lusby. “And even if your work is not the greatest, it still needs to be your best.”
These lessons have helped Lusby while serving in the Navy.
Lusby’s service aboard Bush follows the example of the ship’s namesake, the nation’s 41st President, George H.W. Bush. Bush is the only U.S. president to serve as a U.S. Navy aviator. During World War II he flew the TBF Avenger in Torpedo Squadron (VT) 51 and was stationed aboard USS San Jacinto (CVL 30). He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for a daring bombing run over the island of Chichi Jima.
The ship bearing Bush’s name is preparing for deployment amid ongoing strategic competition between the U.S. and its adversaries. In doing so, the ship and its sailors continue the legacy of service to the nation that U.S. Navy aircraft carriers have provided for 100 years.
Since USS Langley’s (CV 1) commissioning 100 years ago this March 20, aircraft carriers and their ability to project American power around the globe have been a consistent tool in maintaining and improving U.S. national security interest and the prosperity of the American people.
Sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush, like Lusby, continue to burnish the legacy of the aircraft carrier fleet and naval aviation by providing the national command authority a flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.
Serving in the Navy means Lusby is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The carriers can pretty much take our pilots anywhere,” said Lusby. “If we need to be anywhere in the world, we can get there to deliver air support.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Lusby and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“Making second-class petty officer off of the exam instead of getting it by reenlisting and signing another contract is my proudest Navy moment,” said Lusby. “Not many people are able to do that, I was very surprised.”
As Lusby and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“You make a lot of really good friends in the service, and they become family,” added Lusby. “They’re all over the country, but you know they’re going to be in your life forever.”
For recent information about USS George H.W. Bush and its sailors, head to the command’s Facebook www.facebook.com/ussgeorgehwbush and Instagram www.instagram.com/ghwbcvn77 pages. You can also visit its official webpage at www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvn77.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.