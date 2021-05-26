Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS – Students in Dallas High School career and technical education classes will enter a new home by the start of next school year.

The 13,000-square foot building broke ground in September 2020 and is expected to reach “substantial completion” this week, said Dallas Facilities Director Bob Archer.

He said there will be a few tasks left for the contractor to do after this week.

“There’s a few big-ticket items that they need to make some repairs on, mainly the concrete floors in the entry and the bathroom,” Archer said.

He said there are tire tracks and footprints in the floor in some places.

“We’re working with that on how we are going to make some corrections to that,” Archer said.

Archer noted that the contractor was supposed to reach substantial completion last week, but the project suffered a number of delays, including installation of exterior lighting which was only recently finished.

“Final completion is scheduled for June 3,” Archer said. “Hopefully, if we get substantial completion this week, we can move in the welding booths into the metal shop side next week. We have quite a bit of work that we are doing in-house to finalize the project.”

Archer said there is some additional concrete work and the road on the east side of the building needs to be finished before the project can be declared complete.

“We have a little bit of work, but hopefully, by the end of June is our goal,” Archer said.

The project cost about $3 million, and will house a wood shop and metal shop and two classroom with space for 40 students. The building will replace a long-outdated facility at the high school.

In other news:

The district was awarded a grant to seismically upgrade the Dallas High School gym. The grant amounts to $2,495,005 for improvements.

“The grant … will strengthen areas of the gym. We will begin the RPF process once we get paperwork from the state and get everything in order,” Archer said.

He anticipates the project will take place the summer of 2023.