DALLAS — When a nonprofit serving the houseless community in Linn County needed assistance providing shelter to people in Sweet Home during chilly nights this winter, Dallas’ H2O (Help & Hope To Others) answered the call.
The Family Assistance and Resource Center was in the process of opening a sleep shelter in Sweet Home when representatives from the organization visited H20 in seek of donations for the shelter. Pedro Jauregui, the manager of H2O, was happy to help by donating bedding to FAC.
“They seemed genuinely concerned about needing to open the warming center and I just felt it deeply that we could make a difference,” Jauregui said. “All the items were donated and like new. I wish we could do more for situations like this, but luckily we had an abundance of the items they needed, which made it even easier to help.”
FAC Outreach Director Jessica Axford wrote a thank you letter to H2O, saying the donation helped provide bedding for 30 beds at the shelter.
“These items will be a great gift for the men and women we encounter on the streets who will be staying at the shelter,” Axford wrote. “Thanks to you, we will be able to help provide warm and comfortable bedding for 30 beds in our sleep shelter. The people of East Linn County county truly appreciate this donation as it will them keep warm during the upcoming winter nights. You and other wonderful donors have helped us reach our goal of setting up the sleep shelter much quicker than we had estimated.”
Jauregui, who has been the manager at H2O for three years, said it’s the times when his organization provide assistance like it did with FAC that make his job worthwhile.
“The feeling we get here from helping is so wonderful,” he said.
