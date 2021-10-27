DALLAS -- Garrie and Diane Gillam hate to ask for handouts, especially since so many have already contributed so much. But when it comes to meeting the health needs of their son, Dan, no amount is too much.

Dan Gillam has lived with seizures since a 2004 automobile accident he and two siblings were involved in. When he experienced a series of grand mal seizures in December 2019, he was taken to an emergency room in Portland. Multiple tests showed his kidneys were failing, unrelated to the accident.

He’d developed IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, a kidney condition that occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A (IgA) builds up in the kidneys. This results in local inflammation that, over time, can hamper the kidneys’ ability to filter waste from the blood.

“Eventually he’s going to need a kidney transplant,” Diane said. “Essentially, there is no cure, since it’s an autoimmune disease. You can try to prolong the life of the kidney with diet and other things, but eventually you’ll need another kidney.”

The communities in their churches have been very generous, she said. Through their church, Salt Creek Baptist, and Dan and his wife Liz’s church, the Sweet Home Mennonite Church, have donated to pay for trips for treatment and evaluations from Mexico to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

“A large group of family continue to share any updates we put up even before GoFundMe. When I’ve done other fundraisers, they’ve donated and continue to donate and donate and donate,” Diane said. “They pray. Check in on how’s Dan doing. The church has been very supportive, either with love offerings or other ways to support.”

Unfortunately, prayers are not enough as Dan’s health issues escalate. He’s been accepted to receive brain surgery for the seizures and a kidney transplant at the same Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. His wife Liz has stepped up to be live kidney donor.

“It was a hard decision for Dan and Liz. Her older sister had a bike accident that needed an extreme surgery to remove part of her brain. She’s never fully recovered. Liz has been one of the main caregivers lately,” Diane explained. “She’s feeling very torn leaving that situation. Her mom has early onset Alzheimer’s and dad has heart valve issues. To a certain extent, she feels she needs to be there for them, but also needs to be there for Dan. It’s very hard on her emotionally.”

The Gillam’s will have to move down to Florida for at least a year for pre- and post-operation procedures and recoveries.

Garrie said while their previous insurance ran out, Dan and Liz have since been accepted by a new insurance company that will pay for the procedures. But not the move nor other non-surgery expenses. They figure they’ll need $50,000 to cover those.

That’s why Diane set up a GoFundMe page ­— Kidney Transplant for Dan.

“Liz said if 5,000 people give $100 apiece they’d reach their goal,” Diane said.

Dan and Liz are looking to be down in Jacksonville area by Jan. 12 for in-person appointments. But they’re hoping to move, with their three sons, sometime after Thanksgiving.

Unfortunately, their GoFundMe account has since stalled out at $4,100.

“That’s not even half of what they would need to live in Florida. Let alone other expenses they would have,” Diane said. “Liz is estimating $20,000 for them to move and have a place initially.”

But she says it would be worth the effort to give Dan the possibility of another 15 years of healthy living without worrying about his kidneys.

“He’s a crackup. He was born on April Fool’s Day. He still had the (embryonic) sack covering him. The doctor said that was a sign he was going to be a genius,” Diane recalled. “So later on, in a baby book I wrote that. He read or heard that. So, he constantly brings it up. ‘Of course, you know I am a genius.’ He’s got the best sense of humor.”

“He loves his family. He’d give you the shirt off his back. And his faith is so solid. I tell him hopefully this will get better. He’ll say, ‘Yah, God’s got this. Whatever happens, happens.’”

Garrie said Dan’s faith is so solid, he doesn’t hold his situation against God.

“We talked about that. Can’t get mad. God knows about it,” Garrie said, his voice choking up. “Your faith doesn’t depend upon it. You’ll get your reward when you see him face to face.”

To donate, go to GoFundMe and search for Kidney Transplant for Dan.