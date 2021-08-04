Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — More than 150 pickleball players took part in what was the first Dallas Pickleball Club annual tournament on July 16-18.
Organizer Shane Denning and the host Dallas Pickleball Club were happy with the outcome of the event that held an expo on Friday night for spectators and tournament matches on Saturday and Sunday.
“It was a success and it will be an annual event for the pickleball club,” said Halley Batten, a member of the club.
The tournament featured mens pro players from Oregon Wesley Gabrielson (Team Selkirk, McMinnville), Erik Lange, West Linn, Shane Denning (Team Selkirk, McMinnville) and Will Gardner (Team Selkirk, McMinnville).
Players from Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho participated in the tournament.
The event also drew more than 100 spectators.
Results — gold medal winners
Men’s doubles
Open doubles — Wesley Gabrielson / Erik Lange
Skill level 4.5 — Bob Tucker-Derrick Cox
Skill level 4.0 — EJ Jordan-Aaron Boehme
Skill level 3.5 — Jim Schiess-Sean Lesh
Women’s doubles
Skill level 4.5 — Norma Rodriguez-Ward-Nicole Cooper
Skill level 4.0 — Angelica Boehme-Amy Wark
Skill level 3.5 — Sally Kennel-Linda Neal
Skill level 3.0 — Joyce Hamerlynck-Amy Bennett
Mixed doubles
Skill level 3.0 — Janet Lui-Hansen-Michael Bryan
Skill level 3.5 — Mika Hippen-Michael Day
Skill level 4.0 — Boehme,Angelica-Boehme,Aaron
Skill level 4.5 — Nicole Cooper-Darren Tillson
Skill level 5.0 - Emy Williams-Will Gardner
