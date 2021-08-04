Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — More than 150 pickleball players took part in what was the first Dallas Pickleball Club annual tournament on July 16-18.

Organizer Shane Denning and the host Dallas Pickleball Club were happy with the outcome of the event that held an expo on Friday night for spectators and tournament matches on Saturday and Sunday.

“It was a success and it will be an annual event for the pickleball club,” said Halley Batten, a member of the club.

The tournament featured mens pro players from Oregon Wesley Gabrielson (Team Selkirk, McMinnville), Erik Lange, West Linn, Shane Denning (Team Selkirk, McMinnville) and Will Gardner (Team Selkirk, McMinnville).

Players from Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho participated in the tournament.

The event also drew more than 100 spectators.

Results — gold medal winners

Men’s doubles

Open doubles — Wesley Gabrielson / Erik Lange

Skill level 4.5 — Bob Tucker-Derrick Cox

Skill level 4.0 — EJ Jordan-Aaron Boehme

Skill level 3.5 — Jim Schiess-Sean Lesh

Women’s doubles

Skill level 4.5 — Norma Rodriguez-Ward-Nicole Cooper

Skill level 4.0 — Angelica Boehme-Amy Wark

Skill level 3.5 — Sally Kennel-Linda Neal

Skill level 3.0 — Joyce Hamerlynck-Amy Bennett

Mixed doubles

Skill level 3.0 — Janet Lui-Hansen-Michael Bryan

Skill level 3.5 — Mika Hippen-Michael Day

Skill level 4.0 — Boehme,Angelica-Boehme,Aaron

Skill level 4.5 — Nicole Cooper-Darren Tillson

Skill level 5.0 - Emy Williams-Will Gardner