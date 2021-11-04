Itemizer-Observer Report D

ALLAS — Police officers arrested a woman on Oct. 26, following a suspicious person report. According to police, on the evening of Oct. 26, Dallas police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Southwest Cherry Street.

A female was on the complainant’s porch, and was seen entering a neighbor’s RV shortly afterwards. The RV owner called in a short time later and said multiple items had been stolen from the RV. Officers searched the area extensively but could not find the female.

Surveillance footage provided by the initial complainant showed the suspect’s face and clothing. The following day, an off-duty Dallas PD sergeant called and said he recognized the involved female from recent contacts. She was identified as Stephanie Early.

Within minutes of identifying her, a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Southwest Ellis Street. A moment later, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the vehicle on Southeast Washington Street. A stop was conducted and Early was found to be driving the vehicle.

She was wearing the same clothing as she was in the surveillance footage. She was subsequently arrested for unlawful use of a vehicle and first-degree theft. She was lodged at the Polk County Jail. In Early’s bags in the vehicle, officers found some of the stolen property from the RV and returned to the owner.

Early was also arrested for unlawful entry into a vehicle and second-degree theft related to this case. Subsequently, evidence of potential additional crimes was located on Early. The investigation is continuing.