DALLAS -- Police in Dallas are investigating a shooting that took place on Friday evening on Holman Avenue.

Police said the suspect is a juvenile.

At about 6:23 p.m., Dallas Police Officers responded to a report of a shot fired into an apartment in the 1200 Block of Southeast Holman Avenue in Dallas. As officers were arriving, a person fled the parking lot of the apartment complex and ran east though the Dallas High School property.

Dallas Officers requested and received assistance from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and a Keizer Police Department K-9 tracking team. A perimeter was established and search of the area conducted but the subject was not located.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shot came from a neighboring apartment and may have been a reckless discharge. A firearm consistent with the caliber of bullet shot into the victim’s apartment was located and seized.

The firearm was found in the apartment the shot originated from.

This case remains under investigation and the Dallas Police have identified a person of interest in this event. This person is a juvenile and no further information about this person will be released at this time.

If you have information about this case, you are encouraged to call Senior Officer Aaron Mollahan at (503)831-3516