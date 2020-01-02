DALLAS – A man remains hospitalized and Dallas Police are searching for a suspect following a hit-and-run accident that resulted in serious injuries to a pedestrian.
On Sunday at 8:52 pm, Dallas Police responded to a report of a man lying in the road of Southeast Mill at Lyle Street, said a DPD press release.
“The male was struck by a vehicle, which did not stop,” the release read. “Witnesses indicated the suspect vehicle didn't slow down at all, not before or after running over the male.
The man was taken to a regional hospital, where he was listed in serious condition as of Tuesday. On Thursday afternoon, DPD officials said the man appears to be recovering.
“The latest information that we have that he is still in medical care, but is looking like he will survive,” said Britneigh Hammill, DPD police community liaison.
DPD is asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle of interest. It is described as a maroon colored 4-door sedan.
Hammill said the department hasn’t yet located the vehicle or suspect.
“We have received a number of tips on Facebook and Sgt. (Josh) Calef is currently investigating the incident from all angles,” Hammill said. “So, any information thrown our way is appreciated and looked into extensively.”
If you have any information on this vehicle, contact Sgt. Josh Calef at 503-831-3519 or send a direct message via Facebook Messenger at www.facebook.com/dpdoregon.
