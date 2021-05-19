Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Dallas Police Department reminds riders and drivers to do their part.

When spring is in the air, motorcycles are everywhere. Drivers should safely “share the road” with motorcycles and be alert at all times when behind the wheel, and motorcyclists have responsibilities, too.

The DPD offers the following safety tips for both morotists and motorcyclists:

Motorists

Always make a visual check for motorcycles by checking mirrors and blind spots before entering or leaving a lane of traffic and at intersections.

Always signal your intentions before changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Because of a motorcycle’s small size it may be difficult to predict how fast they are going. Allow extra time before turning or pulling in front of a motorcyclist.

Look once, look twice and then look again. They may be closer than you think.

Motorcyclists

Always wear a helmet and highly visible, protective clothing.

Allow time and space to react to other motorists or changing road conditions.

Always signal your intentions before changing lanes or merging with traffic.