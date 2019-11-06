Dallas police are encouraging residents to talk with their children about not touching firearms they may find, even if they look like toys.
They believe a man who ran from them the night of Nov. 5 may have tossed a gun or drugs while running in the area of Dallas City Park or neighborhoods west of Levens between Ellendale and Washington Street.
They are still looking for the man, Joshua Taylor, 33. He is 5 ft. 7 and weighs 160 pounds.
On Nov. 5 at 7:42 p.m., Dallas Police Department officers were dispatched to a disturbance on NW Brentwood Avenue, according to a news release.
Dispatch information indicated Taylor, who has a felony arrest warrant, was an involved party to the disturbance. Taylor has a recent history of resisting arrest and carrying a firearm, according to the release.
When police arrived, Taylor fled on foot and then got into a vehicle with an unidentified accomplice. The two made it a short distance before the driver caused the vehicle to have a major mechanical failure and ran into a curb on West Ellendale Avenue near NW Robert Street. Both occupants ran from the vehicle.
Dallas Police, Oregon State Police and Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies established a perimeter in an effort to contain Taylor.
Dallas Police requested the assistance of tracking dogs from the Keizer Police Department and Salem Police Department.
Salem Police sent a tracking team and Keizer Police were eventually able to send a second team.
The tracking teams were able to locate some property Taylor had apparently abandoned as he went south towards the Dallas City Park from the Lyle Sports Complex.
Although police searched the area on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, they have concern Taylor could have tossed a gun or drugs while running in the area of the park or neighborhoods west of Levens between Ellendale and Washington Street.
