The Dallas Police Department has received multiple calls involving the ‘Orbeez Challenge,” which stems from the latest trend on TikTok.
According to a post on the DPD’s Facebook page, the Orbeez Challenge encourages youth to shoot unwilling participants with an Orbeez gel water blaster gun, while recording themselves doing it.
“While we understand in the right setting this could be ‘enjoyable,’ please be mindful of the Dallas City Code and the danger this could cause,” the DPD wrote.
Dallas Code Ordinance 5.102 Discharge of Weapons states: (1) Except at firing ranges approved by the chief of police, no person other than an authorized peace officer shall fire or discharge a gun or other weapon, including spring or air-actuated pellet guns, air guns, BB guns, bow and arrow, or any weapon which propels a projectile by use of gunpowder or other explosive, jet, or rocket propulsion.
“We appreciate your continued effort in making Dallas a safe place to live,” the DPD wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.