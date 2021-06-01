Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department has received at least four reports of cougar sightings along Rickreall Creek in the past few weeks. Sightings were reported twice near the Aquatic Center, once near Kingsborough Park and the most recent at the basketball courts at Dallas City Park. These are all daylight sightings and three of them were during times the area would have had a lot of people present in the immediate vicinity of the sightings.

It is not uncommon to have someone see a cougar passing through the area this time of year. Dallas PD usually has reports annually.

Since these recent reports are of daylight sightings and not in especially secluded areas it would be wise to be extra aware of your surroundings when in close proximity of the creek, especially during late evening and early morning hours when it’s most common to see them.

“We don’t share this with the intent of causing fear or excessive concern when out enjoying our community and parks,” the DPD wrote on their Facebook page. “Rather, to serve as a reminder to all that we have the pleasure of living in an area where we can be close — sometimes very close-—to nature.”

You may follow the link below and review information which the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife has made available about living around wildlife, including cougars. The page also has a number where you may also report a cougar sighting directly to ODFW.

“We do our best to keep open communication with our local wildlife biologist to monitor and assess sightings,” Dallas police said.

For more information, go to https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/cougars.asp.