Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department sent out a warning that it is a subject of a scam encouraging people to donate to a cause that doesn’t exist.

DPD is not affiliated with the “National Drive for America’s Police and Sheriff’s Emergency Equipment Shortage,” nor does it receive benefits of any kind from donations made to this group.

All Dallas PD sworn staff are issued ballistic vests, which are partially funded through a federal grant. The scam letter appears to use our department name to deceive well-intentioned people out of their money.

“As always, please be cautious about charitable giving requests. Check with local agencies and organizations to learn more about whether they benefit from these types of contributions, and protect your financial and personal information from unknown solicitors,” the warning announcement read.

The department encouraged people to share the information about the scam with others, and “speak up if something doesn’t feel right.”