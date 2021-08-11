Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS -- Dennis Pratt’s two jobs aren’t too dissimilar. In his day job for the Oregon Department of Health Services, he analyzes its database to ensure the Office of Payment Accuracy and Recovery runs as smoothly as it can.

As the most current state commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), he oversees the 78 different posts around Oregon, helping them and making sure everything is running smoothly.

Pratt is also the first state commander elected from the Dallas District VFW post 3203 since 1956 and just the second post-Vietnam era veteran to assume the position. At age 57, he’s also a rarity for a commander who also kept his day job.

“Most people who do this are retired,” said Pratt. “My two kids are grown up and moved out of the house, so I had the time to do it. I decided to do this before I retire because I don’t know how much long my body’s going to hold out.”

With more than 20 years’ service between active duty and reserves in the U.S. Navy, Pratt joined the VFW in 2003. He said, simply put, the VFW is a veteran service organization with tagline, “Nobody Does More for its Veterans.”

Platt explained at national level, the VFW’s office in D.C. gets a look at every bit of legislation considering veterans, along with other veteran organizations such as the American Legion, and gives its stamp of approval or disapproval. He added the national office has scholarships students can win, including the Voice of Democracy Scholarship, awarded since 1947 for high school students, and Patriot’s Pen, available since the 1970s, for middle school students.

Each state office has service officers who are trained to help veterans get into programs and are eligible for services.

“Every year, they bring in about $10 million into the state through that service office to ensure veterans get benefits they’re intitled to,” Pratt said.

Pratt first got interested in becoming a state officer around 2010 after being appointed Oregon’s representative to the VFW’s National Iraq-Afghanistan Veterans Committee.

After working his way up through the leadership ranks at the state level, as commander Pratt now encourage posts to do programs VFW has, and keep up with the proper paperwork, from audits to community service reports.

“Basically, I get out there and spread the word what VFW can do for veterans and what we’re doing now,” he explained. “Hopefully getting more to join us so that we can grow and do more. The more we have, the more activities we can pursue.”

Pratt, who moved to Monmouth in 2010 with his family then Independence in 2015, said the Dallas post provides regional service to veterans in the tri-city region.

He said the pandemic made participation in VFW activities difficult.

“During COVID, activities were affected very much. A lot of posts were struggling. At national level offering grants to keep posts open. Dallas post doesn’t have its own home. A lot of posts with post homes weren’t able to do fundraisers. There were not as able to stay open as much as in the past,” Platt said.

He added recruiting new members almost ground to a halt due to COVID-19.

“The Dallas post ended the year with 146 members. One of Polk County’s bragging rights is we’ve gone nine years with continuous growth,” Platt said. “So COVID didn’t affect us as much. We have a good membership program maintaining members.”

To join the VFW, veterans must have served honorably and be deployed to a combat zone, a more stringent requirement than the American Legion, Platt said. Regardless, the veterans’ organizations share a common goal.

“We’re here to help veterans, trying to get younger vets in as well. It’s a great way to connect with other veterans. Joining VFW, to me, is thanking all the previous generations of veterans for all the work they have done in the past, giving us everything the veteran has today,” he said. “Also, it’s a great way to pay it forward to younger veterans. Trying to help them out now. If we can get them to join, they will help the succession of veterans helping veterans.”

To learn more about the Dallas VFW Post 3203 go to their Facebook page.