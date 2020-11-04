Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — It may be difficult to imagine Dallas without Eriks and Kelly Gabliks.

Between his role at the fire department and her role on the city council, the couple has become part of the local landscape over the last 20 years. However, the landscape is changing.

Eriks Gabliks leaves this week to become the training superintendent at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Kelly plans to stay behind just long enough to sell their Dallas home.

Calling their departure bittersweet is an understatement, said Kelly.

“We’re really sad about leaving Dallas and all of our wonderful friends, but we’re looking forward to this new adventure,” she said.

The Dallas Fire Department employs both professional and volunteer firefighters. Eriks officially stepped down as deputy chief of the volunteers Oct. 31.

“We’re really going to miss them,” April Welsh, the community services officer of the Dallas Fire Department, said of Eriks and Kelly. “They both contributed so much.”

However, Eriks said officials at the National Fire Academy made him an offer he said he couldn’t pass up.

Administered under the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the academy is the pre-eminent training facility for America’s firefighters.

“It’s been called the West Point of the Fire Service, so I’m very honored,” Eriks said. “Serving at the academy is a great opportunity to do something different but something I’m very passionate about, which is fire service training.”

While he is known locally as a firefighter, Eriks was also the director of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. The agency is basically Oregon’s police academy. It certifies and licenses police officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, regulatory specialists, police and medical dispatchers, criminal justice instructors, private security providers, private investigators and polygraph examiners.

The department has a biennial budget of more than $60 million and more than 500 employees. Simultaneously serving in the local fire department kept him grounded, Eriks said. It’s one of the reasons he and Kelly moved to Dallas in 1997.

“We moved to Dallas because we fell in love with the community,” he said. “I was looking for a community where I could also be involved and stay current with public safety issues. Sitting behind a desk, you kind of lose the reality of what’s going on in the community.”

Kelly has been similarly active in the community. She has served two four-year terms on the city council. She’s also served on the Polk County Committee for Citizen Involvement and the Dallas Budget Committee as well as the Friends of the Dallas Aquatic Center. In addition, she’s an OSU master gardener.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon before receiving a master’s degree in politics and public policy from Rutgers University in New Jersey and law degree from Arizona State University.

After working for a Portland law firm, Kelly worked for almost 20 years as an attorney for the Oregon Department of Justice before retiring in 2015.

Kelly said she never approached local government with a complicated agenda.

“I just wanted us to continue to grow in a responsible way and address the needs of the community.”

As she leaves, aside from hoping Dallas residents fund a public safety facility for police and fire services, she said he hopes people continue to support the aquatic center.

“It’s a huge plumb for our community and something that sets Dallas apart,” she added.

Beyond that, said Kelly, she hopes the city maintains its identity. “Dallas, even though it’s growing, doesn’t lose its small-town feel,” she said.

Eriks began his fire service experience as a volunteer with Howell Township Fire Company No. 1 in Adelphia, New Jersey.

He has a bachelor’s degree in fire service administration and public administration from Western Oregon University and a master’s degree in public policy and administration from Portland State University. He is also a graduate of both the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program and the State and Local Leaders Program at the Mark O. Hatfield School of Government at Portland State.

He served on the board of the North American Fire Training Directors Association for 10 years, four of them as the organization’s president. He also serves on the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program Advisory Committee. He was recruited for the National Fire Academy job in January and offered the job in September.

Moving to Maryland will definitely be an adventure, Eriks said.

“We haven’t even decided what town we’re going to live in yet,” he said.

The job also comes at an interesting time, in the wake of the wildfires on the West Coast a few weeks ago.

“That’s one of the issues that the fire service is very well aware of and has been discussing,” Eriks said.

Eriks added he’s not too concerned about the often shifting winds of the federal government with his new job. It will be unaffected by the occupant of the White House, he said.

“It’s not a political appointment,” said Eriks. “FEMA has a very long tradition of making sure first responders are prepared for the emergencies that face their local communities.”

Kelly said she has already contacted her new state’s equivalent of the OSU master gardener program.

Still, she added, she anticipates being homesick for Dallas. She and Eriks regularly operated the food shack during home games at Dallas High School.

“It’s going to be hard not to have those Fridays and getting down there to see people,” she said.

As a firefighter, Eriks said he’ll miss the noon siren. It may be a small-town holdover, it may cause people to occasionally jump out of their skins, but he added it’s still a local tradition.

“If it wasn’t for the siren, people would forget to eat lunch,” Eriks said.