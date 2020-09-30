Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — On any given night in Oregon, there are 1,300 veterans who are homeless.

A project taking shape at the corner of Washington and Levens streets in Dallas is hoping to reduce that number.

Polk Community Development Corporation is expanding its Levens Street Veterans Housing at the home at Washington and Levens. On Thursday, the organization held a groundbreaking on the expansion, which will add eight units to the five in the house. The new units will be built in what was the backyard of the home.

Polk CDC Board President Amy Houghtaling said the organization has been eager to complete the project.

“We are super excited to expand the already successful veterans housing that is in home to house more veterans and continue down that path of supporting our veterans that have been not well taken care of in society for many, many years,” Houghtaling said. “We are excited to expand and be able to support that effort and to provide more housing in Dallas, because we need it.”

The new housing units will all be one-bedroom, and single or married veterans can apply for them. Grady said Polk CDC is working with Polk County Family and Community Outreach, which operates a veterans transition home, Gale’s Lodge in Dallas, to create a continuum of housing in Polk County. Polk CDC has started work on another project to build 10 more veterans housing units in north Dallas.

The $2.3 million project is paid for with a $1.68 million grant from Oregon Housing Community Services, a $300,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation through the Meyer Memorial Trust, and the remainder was paid for by Polk CDC.

Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton said he’s proud of the work Polk CDC Executive Director Rita Grady and her staff has done on behalf of veterans.

“Rita and company have done a really great job in supporting our veterans,” Dalton said. “Veterans without houses is just a terrible thing in our society. We do a lot in Dallas to make sure that doesn’t happen. We have more veterans’ housing in the pipeline. We are going to house our veterans.”

Dallas City Manager Brian Latta acknowledge the work the Polk CDC has done on behalf of the city during a time when businesses and families are struggling.

“Rita and her team do wonderful work, not only on projects like this, but other projects to support our businesses in town with COVID going on right now,” Latta said. “It’s just been really nice. There’re just wonderful people who do wonderful work and we are grateful have them here.”

Grady noted that there plenty of work to be done.

She said an October 2019 study revealed that Oregon has the fourth highest homeless population in the country, with 350 homeless people per 100,000 in population. The national average is 168 per 100,000 people.

The situation has mostly likely gotten worse since the study was released, Grady added.

“We are a whole year, and fires since then,” Grady said. “One our board members works for the Oregon Army National Guard family services, and she said it’s absolutely amazing how many veterans lost homes in the Santiam (Fire).”