DALLAS – The Dallas Public Library reopened to the public on Friday, with COVID-19 safety measures and limited hours, after being closed since March.
Hours are now 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Library users are asked to use the back doors accessible from the parking lot off of Jefferson Street rather than the Main Street doors for entering the library.
Customers are asked to follow safety guidelines when using the library, including placing returned items in one of the outside book drop as the indoor book drop is closed.
“The safety of our patrons and staff is the highest importance for the library,” said Mark Johnson, the library manager. “We strongly encourage patrons to wear masks. You can request a disposable mask from staff.”
Users are asked to limit their visit to 30 minutes, and activity is limited to browsing the shelves and checking out materials. Public computers, children’s toys and seating will not be available at this time. Children 12 and younger must stay with an adult while at the library, but library managers ask that visits be limited to one adult, if possible.
“Be patient with and respectful of other patrons and maintain the required 6-foot distance,” Johnson said. “We have very limited space, but this will work if everyone thinks of others at all times.”
Curbside pickup is still available for those who do not wish to go in the library at this time. The service is available Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We appreciate your understanding during this time and thank you for your patience,” Johnson said.
See the library’s Facebook page or website, www.ci.dallas.or.us/102/Library for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.