DALLAS — Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton appreciates the chance to continue working on his favorite long-term project in Dallas: restoring the city’s historic downtown.

Dalton prevailed in three-way race for mayor against challengers Nancy Adams and Jim Robertson to win a sixth term as mayor in Tuesday’s election.

In the near-term, however, he said the city has a more pressing matter.

“Surely the big issue in the short to mid-term is weathering COVID-19 and coming out the other side of the pandemic with our health and economy largely intact,” he said. “The city will do all we can to help, so businesses which are struggling should be sure to work with us.”

Next will be completing the city’s economic opportunities analysis.

“Which will guide us in creating more shovel-ready commercial and industrial land to grow and attract businesses in Dallas,” Dalton said. “As our population continues to grow rather rapidly, we need more jobs and shopping opportunities right here in town and the EOA provides the blueprint for that to happen.”

The race for the five open council seats netted the city three new faces on the council, though one is still holding her breath for the final vote tally.

Newcomers Kim Fitzgerald, who had the highest vote total; Rod Dunham; and Kirsten Collins were among the top five in the results. The other two seats went to incumbents Ken Woods Jr. and Paul Trahan.

Collins’ margin over the sixth-place candidate Terry Crawford is a mere 15 votes with some ballots that were turned in on time but in different counties still left to tally. Collins said she isn’t ready to celebrate a win yet.

“It is pretty darn close and so I’m saving any sort of celebratory thinking. Every single vote matters,” Collins said. “Regardless of how it turns out we still have work to do to ensure that all of our neighbors here in Dallas are welcomed and included. If I am privileged to serve on the council I will continue to strive to connect and be a voice for all of us.”

Dalton said no matter how many new councilors Dallas has, they will be given plenty of opportunity to learn about the city and their new job. He added it is healthy for a council of nine members to see turnover.

“It is ideal for our large council to have new members join us at regular intervals to add fresh voices and perspectives to our universe,” Dalton said. “We already have scheduled an all-day training session next month for our new members called Elected Essentials put on by the League of Oregon Cities. In addition, I’ll be working with the city manager to have the league put on a teambuilding seminar for all the electeds here in Dallas soon thereafter to enhance the council’s collaborative skills and integrate our new members.”