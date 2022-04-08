Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton and Jennifer Ward, city Parks and Recreation Manager (second from right) accepts a check for $34,160 in a Moda Assist grant from Moda Health and the Portland Trailblazers March 30 from star Damian Lillard (center) and other Trailblazer and Moda Health officials. The money awarded will go toward providing accessible playground equipment at the new John C. Barnard Park which will be constructed and opened in 2023.
