Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — Jenny Wood, executive assistant at the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association, received the President’s Award from outgoing OVMA president Dr. Tim McCarthy at the association’s annual meeting in March. The President’s Award is given to an individual or group who has made an exceptional contribution to the OVMA and veterinary medicine.

Wood has worked for the OVMA and in service to the veterinary profession for more than 23 years. Prior to joining the association, she worked in the business office at the Oregon State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

At the OVMA, she handles membership services, and is part of the team that manages the Oregon Veterinary Conference, an annual continuing education event.

She lives in Dallas with her husband, Turney, along with two dogs — a Min Pin named King and a chihuahua named Peanut — and two cats, Smokie and Blackie.

Wood is a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, where she has held offices at the local and district level and is currently a state auxiliary officer. The benevolent work of the Eagles includes fundraising for various causes. Her personal charitable cause is providing Christmas food baskets and presents to disabled service member families and local families experiencing financial challenges.

The Oregon Veterinary Medical Association is a nonprofit professional membership organization of over 1,000 veterinarians who are dedicated to helping people give their animals a high quality of life.