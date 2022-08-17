Itemizer-Observer
Dallas Retirement Village celebrated its Jubilee celebration on Aug. 10, providing 75 years of services including options for independent living, assisted living, long-term nursing care, rehabilitation and memory care.
For the past 25 of those years, David Parrett has overseen the modern growth of DRV as executive director. The common word that he repeats over and over while describing the services is “community.” “It’s been very satisfying being a part of this community for all those years,” Parrett said. “We’ve always felt incredible support from the community, and we’ve been blessed to be able to give back.”
Parrett said no one back in 1947 when the village started in just one house, that no one had a clue what it would become.
“We’ve certainly had the opportunity and fortune to expand. Where we started just when I first got here to where are now is dramatically different,” Parrett said. “Really only two buildings here today when I arrived – cabin apartments and assisted living.”
The marketing team provided an in depth look at the humble origins of DRV to where it grew to today.
The tale of Dallas Retirement Village, home to over 350 residents and an employer of more than 300 people, is a story about growing over the decades to meet the needs and desires of the people who live here.
It all began in the mid 1940s among the members of a small church in Dallas. Several aging couples needed a place to live where they could also receive supportive care for growing needs. In January 1947, a number of church members voluntarily banded together to start what would become a community labor of love and compassion. They rented a big yellow house on Ellendale Avenue, known as the Osborn House, and turned it into a comfortable, caring “Dallas Home for the Aged” for their friends in need. They furnished the house, simply, with donated items, and took turns serving as caregivers.
