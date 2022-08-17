DRV

The Dallas Retirement Village got its humble start in 1947 in one house, the Dallas Home for the Aged.

 Photo contributed by Dallas Retirement Village

Itemizer-Observer

Dallas Retirement Village celebrated its Jubilee celebration on Aug. 10, providing 75 years of services including options for independent living, assisted living, long-term nursing care, rehabilitation and memory care.

