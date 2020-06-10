Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS – In a change to the its fiscal policies, the city of Dallas will make it a priority not to borrow money from itself.
In the past the city has borrowed money from funds with healthy balances, the sewer systems development charge fund for example, to pay for projects that departments with tighter budgets don’t have the resources for. Typically, those departments are in the city’s general fund, which provides for the police, fire, library, administration, finance and parks.
City Manager Brian Latta said this year, the city paid off several “interfund” loans, and he would like the practice to be seldom used in the future.
The city’s administration committee, a subcommittee of the Dallas City Council, recommended a new financial policy that eliminates interfund loans for operating expenses and says they shall be rarely used for “capital” projects, such as remodeling facilities and equipment purchases.
“We didn’t want them to eliminate or restrict interfund loans for capital expenditures because there are some times that that makes sense, but it would certainly discourage them,” Latta said.
This year, the city paid off five or six loans it made to itself, which means in future years, the general fund will have more resources.
“By having that many loans at the same time, all of which were for capital expenditures, just burdened the general fund to not enable us to pay for other needed operating expenditures,” Latta said.
The new policy also will force city staff to plan better for major expenses.
“It also encourages saving money in the funds for capital expenditures year over year, which is a better fiscal practice,” Latta said.
Latta presented the new policy to the full council on June 1, and Councilor Jackie Lawson questioned the need for it.
“If we look at this sort of thing, does that mean we are no longer going to, say, borrow from the SDC fund?” she asked. “If we needed to borrow, we would actually go outside and pay someone else interest charges?”
She said that wouldn’t make sense.
“We’ve done that consistently for years, and it seems to work very well, or am I misunderstanding what that policy is stating,” Lawson said.
Latta said the intention was not to seek outside financing for city projects, but to plan and save for them.
“It forces us to look ahead a little further and start saving money in the fund it would normally come out of, instead of relying on these interfund transfers and burdening that particular fund for several years in debt,” Latta said.
“It’s a little bit more proactive to encourage saving for capital expenditures than interfund borrowing. You still can interfund borrow if needed, it just discourages it in lieu of saving money in advance.”
The city’s new policies also eliminated the practice of preparing a separate budget document to submit to the Government Finance Officers Association for a budgeting award. The document is prepared after the budget is approved in June, and prevents city staff from preparing what Latta believes to be a more useful version of the budget: the Citizen’s Budget.
“The Citizen’s Budget is a very user-friendly document that we share with the public to better understand our budget,” Latta said. “It would be wonderful to be able to focus our attention on the Citizen’s Budget during the summer months, so it can be made available early on in the fiscal year.”
The fiscal policy changes were approved 8 to 1, with Lawson voting against the changes.
