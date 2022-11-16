Dallas Rotary Club this month is distributing grant funds for four local projects and one in Kenya. Local beneficiaries include Dallas Food Bank, James2 Community Kitchen, Dallas Christmas Cheer and Dallas City Parks and Recreation.
“Through a combination of Rotary District 5100 grant support and local contributions to Dallas Rotary Club through various community fundraisers, we were able to distribute $5,000 in grant funding in November,” said Dallas Rotary President Jake Stamas.
Grant funds will support the following:
• The purchase of food that will be distributed to local families in need through Dallas Food Bank, James2 Community Kitchen and Dallas Christmas Cheer.
• New trees at Dallas Rotary Park on Fern Avenue.
• School tuition, books, travel and uniforms for high school students in Kenya through a global grant to the Rise to Shine Education Foundation. Dallas Rotary is one of five District 5100 clubs, whose combined gifts will support 50 students.
In addition to funds for the local projects, Dallas Rotarians will be volunteering to regularly stock the food bank shelves, help distribute community meals and Christmas Cheer food boxes, and perform work days at Dallas Rotary Park and other local parks.
