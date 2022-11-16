Dallas Rotary

Dallas Rotary Club this month is distributing grant funds for four local projects and one in Kenya. Local beneficiaries include Dallas Food Bank, James2 Community Kitchen, Dallas Christmas Cheer and Dallas City Parks and Recreation.

“Through a combination of Rotary District 5100 grant support and local contributions to Dallas Rotary Club through various community fundraisers, we were able to distribute $5,000 in grant funding in November,” said Dallas Rotary President Jake Stamas.

