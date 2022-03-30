Thanks to Dallas Rotary Club, visitors to Dallas Food Bank will have increased access to laundry soap when they receive food assistance.
“Many of our clients don’t have room in their budgets to buy laundry soap,” said food bank board member Eddie Nelson. “This generous grant from Rotarians allows us to meet this need.”
Dallas Rotarians awarded the food bank a grant to purchase 40 tubs of laundry soap that club members then repackaged into 1,200 bags. Each bag provides 4-6 washes.
Each month, Dallas Food Bank provides food assistance and personal hygiene supplies including laundry soap to more than 300 families.
