The Dallas School Board voted to authorize at its March 14 meeting $40,000 in state funds toward expansion costs for the Polk Adolescent Day Treatment Center (PADTC).
Dan Strasser, executive director of PADTC, said the school is one of the best kept secrets throughout the district.
“Nobody knows we exist until they need us,” Strasser said.
He explained PADTC works with students between the ages of 11-17 who have severe psychological and emotional difficulties, whether at school, at home or in the community. He stressed their situations are not conduct behavior problems, but mental health diagnosis.
“Our goal is to have them in for a short period of time and get them back to mainstream education,” Strasser said.
Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Lynn and Benton counties all bus students to their campus, just outside Dallas limits. But with a small space for a limited number of kids, they try to keep turnover high so as many can get in as possible.
Superintendent Andy Bellando said he’s familiar with PADTC, which has been around for a long time and has proven to be a good partnership with the school district.
“It’s definitely a much-needed program. We’re fortunate to have it so close to our community. I’ve always been appreciative of the help they’ve been giving and the difference it’s been making,” Bellando said. “It’s exciting you’ve gotten a grant and another grant and the possibility of the ESSER II funds to expand the program. So, this is a really positive effort.”
The Polk Adolescent Day Treatment Center has acquired a home “across the parking lot” from their current location they want to expand services to 10-11 year olds.
“We won’t be able to help all the kids, unfortunately, those ages 5-9. But we can at least get an earlier start to get these kids treatment, the less chance they’re going to need to come see us when they’re in high school and middle school,” Strasser said.
He added part of the program’s success is treating the entire family, with parents expected to be involved. In addition, PADTC has partnered with Dallas School District in the past to supply two special education teachers in their classrooms, which was paid for through a Department of Education grant.
Strasser said they estimated needing $400,000 to renovate the new building from a home to a classroom.
The application process for grants actually started before the pandemic. Strasser said they applied to the Murdock Foundation with an “original ask of $150,000. But they knew we weren’t asking for enough. They kicked it back to us and resubmit it for the full budget.”
They reapplied for a $250,000 grant, but only needed $232,000 to finish.
So far have collected $168,000 for the remodel and are looking for another $40,000 that would go toward program expansion costs for the 10- to 11-year-olds.
The $40,000 will come from the state’s allocation of ESSER II, the second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars.
Bellando clarified the $40,000 is not from the school district coffers, but rather from the state. But as the governing board for the district’s educational component, the school board was required to approve spending anything above $25,000.
They approved the motion unanimously.
