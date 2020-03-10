Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — The Dallas School District approved a five-year renewal of Dallas Community School’s charter on Monday afternoon.
The board also authorized interim superintendent Andy Bellando to begin contract negotiations with the school. The new contract needs to be approved within 90 days.
Bellando recommended the approval, and he’s in favor of the school applying to add a high school program.
“I support this renewal,” Bellando said. “I also support the development of an application process, including very specific criteria, to follow up on the request of the charter school to establish a 9-12 program, high school option.”
Bellando said the current contract limits enrollment growth to a 25 percent increase per year. He said it is time to designate a maximum enrollment and suggested 250 students.
“That actually matches what the charter school has suggested for enrollment,” Bellando said.
Board chair Michael Blanchard said that he’s received a lot of comments supporting the renewal.
“We’ve received a lot of positive comments and we’ve also received a lot of emails largely supportive of the renewal,” Blanchard said. “I don’t think I actually received anything negative.”
Dallas Community School executive director Bill Conlon attended Monday’s meeting for the vote, which passed unanimously. He said he looks forward to working with Bellando on the five-year contract and on developing the high school program.
“We appreciate your confidence in us to be able educate the students that we’re working with,” Conlon said.
