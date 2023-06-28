The Dallas School Board approved on June 12 in a 4-1 vote implementing a construction excise tax to help pay for capital improvements and pay down the debt.
Board chair Matt Posey was the lone holdout.
The district’s Citizen Oversight Committee recommended the board adopt a three-year, phased in approach. The COC recommended a CET be imposed year one up to one-third the max allowable tax, year two up to two-thirds the max allowable tax and year three up to full max allowable tax. The committee did not make any recommendations for exceptions to the CET at this time.
Superintendent Steve Spencer said the board next needs to determine exact implementation amounts, and exceptions to its taxing language. He added the likely time for those discussions is during the Annual Business Procedures brought to the board at their July meeting.
By comparison, Central School District CET for the 2022-23 school year was implemented at $1.45 per square foot for new residential construction and 72 cents per square foot for non-residential construction, up to a maximum dollar amount of $36,100.
Gary Suderman, the lone member of the Citizen’s Oversight Committee to vote against the recommendation, addressed the board before their decision, warning them he felt they were making a grave mistake. A builder by trade, Suderman said the school district has always been short of money and the only way they get it is by taking it from the citizens. His bottom-line issue with the CET is it targets only people with homes.
“A bond on the other hand, lets the community vote on whether they want to pay an additional tax. This excise tax is decided by seven people in this room,” Suderman said. “It’s going to absolutely affect every permit that’s pulled in this city and county, and we’re using five-year lookback data to decide what we may get from that in the future. And I don’t know what you’ve read, but we’re heading for a recession. To think you can institute a tax today that will bring in the same amount it has in the last five years is just wrong.”
Both board members Michael Bollman and Lu Ann Meyer took exception with Suderman’s characterization that their minds had already been made up long before the evening’s vote.
Bollman said he joined the school board in 2007, serving during the financial crisis. He said each of his sons’ academic careers were marred by constant cuts to school expenditures. Over his tenure, the school board discussed and declined pursuing a CET twice.
“I look back from today, and looking back if we had some form of this, would that have made a difference for those classes where every year there was a cut?” Bollman surmised. “I heard the number $300,000. Well, we could have put a music teacher back, could have added band, added a teacher at this school to bring class size down. So, even $300,000 would have made a difference year after year to maybe soften those drastic years where we had cuts.
Meyer admitted she, too, has been on the board a long time, and yes, her mind was made up long ago.
“I continually ask myself why can we not get this done? Because I do think it’s important to look for every resource that we can get, in any way that we can,” Meyer said. “I agree it is not fair. There are so many things that are not fair.”
She pointed to cigarette and gas taxes that went to good causes yet were not being paid by all.
“The CET has been there since 2007 and yes, I have had my mind made up. It’s another bucket that I can look on to help my district,” Meyer added.
Builder Jed Bennet, an alumnus of the Dallas School District, had also made a last-ditch plea for the board to resist implementing a CET, arguing the amount it would collect would be “a drop in the bucket” amidst a much larger list of needs.
He said the board members were looking at the problem all wrong.
“We know the school district faces an annual $2.9 million shortfall. That’s the result of a decline of 287 students since April 2020. Which is about $10,000 per student,” Bennet explained.
He added his company builds starter homes for families trying to bring smaller kids into the community, that average about 1,220 square feet. He said school staff expect the proposed excise tax to bring in about $2,000 per house, or about a fifth of an enrolled student brings to the budget. Bennet said the ideal solution is to increase the student population.
“Said differently, the enrollment of one more student would be five times more effective than the construction excise tax. I think that’s where we really need to be focusing our efforts – increasing enrollment, bring back those dollars from the state by way of enrollment,” Bennet said. “Looking at permits pulled from last year, if the excise tax was imposed, it would have only made up 15% of the $2.9 million shortfall. A drop in the bucket. This is a stop gap. It will not solve a far larger problem.”
Board member Rob Ogilvie wanted to address the theme that a CET wasn’t going to solve all their problems.
“We know that this is a drop in the bucket. But, from my perspective, we need every drop in that bucket we can get with how expensive everything is getting these days,” Ogilvie summarized.
Posey continued to argue the CET unfairly targeted a specific segment of the community. He said he wished the state could find a way to fund schools appropriately without putting the burden on the builders.
“It seems a little unfair to be just on the guys building houses or the people buying new houses, remodeling their house,” Posey said.
Luckiamute Valley Charter School contract renewed
In other action, the school board voted to renew the Luckiamute Valley Charter School Contract for 10 years.
Superintendent Steve Spencer was asked about the length of the contract and whether five years was explored.
He said similar contracts were all over the map with both five- and three-year contracts commonplace.
“I think the bottom line came down to you just had 10 years that was very effective. And we want to continue that,” Spencer said. “I wanted to honor the partnership we had. We still have yearly reviews. There’s plenty within the contract that if for some reason if things started to go south or in a direction we weren’t happy with, there’s plenty of provisions in there to support course corrections.”
Christy Wilkins, LVCS director, thanked the board for their vote.
“Thank you for your partnership in this process. You’ve been great to work with. We will continue to endeavor to provide the best possible experience for our students with a great partnership with the district,” Wilkins said.
