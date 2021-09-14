Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — Dallas School Board member Pally Mann, who had just started her first term on the board, died Monday, Superintendent Andy Ballando said.
Dallas employees who worked with Mann made a presentation honored her, and requested that the district determine a way to honor her service to the district at Monday’s Dallas School Board meeting.
“We are all devastated and really sad to lose such a caring member of our community,” Bellando said.
Mann worked for the district for 23 years, retiring in June. Just before her retirement, she was elected to serve on the board. For more on this story, see the Sept. 22 edition of the I-O.
